Previous
Photo 1309
A Time Gone By
Passed this old truck in the snow and had to get a shot.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
5
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1448
photos
119
followers
113
following
358% complete
View this month »
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
17th February 2024 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
truck
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very seminal
February 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! Beautiful classic truck and scene.
February 19th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great find and capture. The antique truck is perfectly framed and a beautiful winter scene is lovely.
February 19th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Perfect winter postcard!
February 19th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot love it👍😊
February 19th, 2024
