A Time Gone By by mccarth1
A Time Gone By

Passed this old truck in the snow and had to get a shot.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very seminal
February 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! Beautiful classic truck and scene.
February 19th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great find and capture. The antique truck is perfectly framed and a beautiful winter scene is lovely.
February 19th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Perfect winter postcard!
February 19th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot love it👍😊
February 19th, 2024  
