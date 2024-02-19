Sign up
Photo 1310
Photo 1310
Wearing his own alpaca sweater!
I drive by this farm often hoping to see the alpacas. I'm guessing this alpaca stays nice and warm in the snow!
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
3
1
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
snow
,
barn
,
alpaca
Corinne C
ace
Lol, he is so handsome!
February 19th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice sweater.
February 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! Love that face.
February 19th, 2024
