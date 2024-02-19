Previous
Wearing his own alpaca sweater! by mccarth1
Wearing his own alpaca sweater!

I drive by this farm often hoping to see the alpacas. I'm guessing this alpaca stays nice and warm in the snow!
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Corinne C
Lol, he is so handsome!
February 19th, 2024  
Larry Steager
Very nice sweater.
February 19th, 2024  
Mags
Aww! Love that face.
February 19th, 2024  
