Mixed light by mccarth1
Photo 1481

Mixed light

I hiked to a waterfall earlier in the day to take some shots. It was a beautiful waterfall but unfortunately, the light was miserable so I came away with nothing. Here's a quick last-resort shot. It was a lovely day in any case!
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Kerry McCarthy

*lynn ace
lovely Autumn shot
October 20th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Captures the delightful day
October 20th, 2024  
