Christmas is on its way out by mcsiegle
Photo 2154

Christmas is on its way out

The dinosaurs and Neanderthal Men have been really good about helping to put away the Christmas tree decorations and other such seasonal stuff. It made me a little nervous to see some of the delicate glass balls being dragged on the floor behind a dinosaur. But how could I complain? They were working (even the Triceratops Twins) when at least some of them wanted to lounge around on the couch with a movie and popcorn.

Kali’s challenge to me:
“How about doing some 'Where i stand ' photos with your feet in or a top-down photo including hands , the context being the story, kind of like a macro environmental portrait.”
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am heading into my seventh year here in this wonderful community of inspiring, supportive people....
Mary Siegle ace
@kali66 The less complicated of the two options you gave.
January 5th, 2020  
kali ace
haha very fun one
January 5th, 2020  
katy ace
I like it and the story that always accompanies the dinosaur antics!
January 5th, 2020  
