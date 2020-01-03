First Trial Attempt: Definitely not there yet!

The challenge Kali gave me:

How about doing some 'Where i stand ' photos with your feet in or a top-down photo including hands , the context being the story, kind of like a macro environmental portrait.

I looked over the description of the latter in the link Kali supplied, and decided to try a really rough draft attempt. The process involves taping a cardboard shelf for the iPhone onto the ceiling. My ceilings are pretty high, so I went for the doorframe, using the 10 second timer with the single shot the camera takes. Even with 10 seconds I got caught in the moment after kicking the little one-step stool away and trying to sit down under the camera. Sheesh!



I have now downloaded the camera timer app recommended by the person who wrote the explanation. I can set the timer for longer and have it take multiple shots at those intervals. Stay tuned. (fingers crossed)