Boy, do I have a lot to learn!

Here’s the get pushed challenge Kali gave me:

“How about doing some 'Where i stand' photos with your feet in or a top-down photo including hands , the context being the story, kind of like a macro environmental portrait.”



Here’s my more serious attempt at the second option. I was a little disappointed the my son didn’t ask what I was doing as I was taping a little cardboard shelf to the underside of the doorframe to hold the iPhone. I wanted to tell him something outrageous, like it’s a bat house. Oh, well...



It worked! The shelf, the phone, and the Photo Timer app worked! That was a good challenge. I never would have thought of doing a shot like that, or figured out how to do it.



I do have a lot to learn. I finally broke down and bought an entry level DSLR camera. I had been thinking about the Nikon D3500 I’d seen at Best Buy and had figured I’d want to stick with Nikon since I’d been using the Coolpix p9900 until it got so dirty inside. But I had decided to wait. Last weekend I was tempted to buy it when I stopped into the store and saw that the 2 lens kit was the same price as the one lens kit. I asked the young man if that could possibly be right.



I went home and thought about it, did some research, found this Canon EOS Rebel T6 two lens deal for the same price — resisted the temptation, tried to forget about it and save my money. Then on Thursday I was thinking about the pictures I want to take and send to my siblings of jewellery my mom had that we’ll be figuring out who would like to have what. The iPhone would probably do an OK job for most of that. But some pieces have fine detail and some come with family history. And I could feel my resolve slipping. When I checked Best Buy online, I found the Nikon special deal was gone — but they still had this Canon two lens deal. There were pluses and minuses to both the Nikon and Canon cameras and the two lenses they come with. But after checking with Frank and having him encourage me to go ahead — and noting that, unlike the Nikon, this comes with a case for the same price, I ordered it online and picked it up in the store a couple of hours later. So far, all I’ve done is charge up the battery and insert it and the memory card, attach a lens and read a bit of the users manual. This is gonna take some getting used to! You should expect to continue to see iPhone photos here. But eventually I’ll get the hang of this camera and take something worth posting.