MFPIAC91 Prehistoric by mcsiegle
MFPIAC91 Prehistoric

The current “My Favorite Pictures in a Collage” challenge could use more entries. The theme is “prehistoric” and the dinosaurs were disappointed that they were not able to enter because I’m hosting, but I told them they could help me promote the challenge. The deadline, which originally was the 16th, has been extended to the 26th — this Sunday. Interpret the theme as you wish . Below is a link to the original posting for the challenge:
http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42927/new-my-favorite-pictures-in-a-collage-challenge-mfpiac91-prehistoric#post-reply
Mary Siegle

