The hole moves through

My get pushed partner, Val, gave me the task of “using them [Neanderthal Women] ( and/or) their dinosaur companions as subjects for images which have movement. Could be in-camera, using camera-drop, lens burst etc - or using post-editing.” This doesn’t adequately capture the shifting and shimmying Neanderthal Woman had to do to avoid that big hole that rolled through as we were having our photo shoot.



(OK, I admit the hole was added in post processing. I’m tagging it for my challenge anyway.)