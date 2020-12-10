Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2458
Filling in a blank day with a shot taken in November — I snuck downstairs and walked down the hallway on first or ground floor after construction crew had left for the day. This is looking into one of the offices.
10th December 2020
10th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
3264
photos
115
followers
120
following
678% complete
View this month »
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
Latest from all albums
2471
495
2472
2473
496
2474
2475
2476
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
25th November 2020 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
office
,
construction
,
k-state
,
ksu
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close