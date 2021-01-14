Mistake converted to abstract

While the upstairs bathroom is without a toilet, it becomes easier to look into the gaping hole that sits behind it (obviously was previously where the toilet used to sit, and at some point it had to be moved forward.) I turned on the flashlight function on the phone and held it down into the hole and took a photo. Unfortunately, the light is disabled when the camera is engaged and a picture is taken. This is what I got (edited for exposure and add some color) Oh, yeah, duh! There is such a thing as flash setting for the camera. Worked sooo much better.



I was about to discard the shot, but remembered my get pushed challenge is minimalism. If perchance I get nothing else this week, at least I have this. I think the light streak is an electrical cord running through the space, but it could be pipe. It’s whatever you want it to be!