Previous
Next
Additional parking is available by mcsiegle
Photo 2525

Additional parking is available

I took this quick photo at the physical therapy and fitness center because I was interested to see the reflection of the statement about additional parking on the sides of the building. It appears on the glass front door facing outward. Seen from inside it appears backwards, of course. But reflected in the glass or plastic in front of the front desk staff processing my payment, it’s turned right side around again. I was just going to delete, figuring it was a throw away shot. But it’s not a bad photo of that woman at the desk. I didn’t ask, but it doesn’t show anyone working out (I wouldn’t take a picture that did. I’m sure that wouldn’t be ok.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
692% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise