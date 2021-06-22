Previous
The view from here by mcsiegle
The view from here

I was tasked with going around to the offices in our department, starting with the ones that had been most recently occupied by our Graduate Teaching Assistants—counting desks and chairs and looking for things that needed attention like painting, fixing, cleaning etc. I took pictures as I went around to augment the sketchy notes I was taking. I spotted this cracked window and I liked the shot enough to crop and adjust color and exposure to my artistic preference. Ha! It’s a two-fer—work and pleasure rolled into one. There will be more from my travels through the offices in Eisenhower Hall.
Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
