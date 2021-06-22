The view from here

I was tasked with going around to the offices in our department, starting with the ones that had been most recently occupied by our Graduate Teaching Assistants—counting desks and chairs and looking for things that needed attention like painting, fixing, cleaning etc. I took pictures as I went around to augment the sketchy notes I was taking. I spotted this cracked window and I liked the shot enough to crop and adjust color and exposure to my artistic preference. Ha! It’s a two-fer—work and pleasure rolled into one. There will be more from my travels through the offices in Eisenhower Hall.