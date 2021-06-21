Previous
Next
Arriba las Poderosas by mcsiegle
Photo 2595

Arriba las Poderosas

I was tasked with going around to the offices in our department, starting with the ones that had been most recently occupied by our Graduate Teaching Assistants—counting desks and chairs and looking for things that needed attention like painting, fixing, cleaning etc. I took pictures as I went around to augment the sketchy notes I was taking. Of course I couldn’t resist taking pictures for my own use (i.e. 365). When my phone overexposed before correcting itself, I took the more correctly exposed shot and then deliberately coaxed it back to the overexposed version for the technique challenge.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
711% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise