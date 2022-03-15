My Worldwide Minute

The worldwide minute gives us a chance to join others all around the world in marking one single minute together on March 15th at 5:47 p.m.



I got home a short bit before 5:47 and gathered the ingredients for dinner, after grabbing the daffodils that had come out of storage to celebrate St. David's Day. Paired with a blue bottle, they provided the blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine.



I can't help but think of the women in Ukraine who, just a few weeks ago, were living their ordinary lives, making dinner, able to buy the things needed at the store, plenty of water from the tap, with heat for the house and gas or electric for the stove, not knowing or believing that their world would be turned upside down in such a short time. How many of those women have fled across the border with their children, leaving men behind to fight to defend their country. How many have had their homes destroyed by bombs or missiles?



I realize that even here a person can lose everything they own, even lose loved ones to fire, flood, hurricane, tornado. But the idea that people can inflict that level of destruction on others on purpose, seems unthinkable.



I can't think of a single other thing to write that isn't just cliche.