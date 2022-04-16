OK—You win—It’s your turn.

My attempt at my get pushed challenge from Jim—to capture a bird in flight— was pretty much a bust. Of course, I waited until Sunday afternoon to try. One shot that included a bird winging away from the feeder as another settles in and couple of shots of a part of a bird half way out of frame. I then headed to the viaduct over the river in hopes of something better. Not one stinking bird. Maybe wrong season or weather for gulls. At home again, a piss poor shot of two birds in the air. I give up. Posting these in the middle of the night because I fell asleep and woke up with none of the pictures uploaded as I had intended.