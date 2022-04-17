Previous
Next
Bird arrives, eats, and leaves frame. by mcsiegle
Photo 2835

Bird arrives, eats, and leaves frame.

My attempt at my get pushed challenge from Jim—to capture a bird in flight— was pretty much a bust. Of course, I waited until Sunday afternoon to try. One shot that included a bird winging away from the feeder as another settles in and couple of shots of a part of a bird half way out of frame. I then headed to the viaduct over the river in hopes of something better. Not one stinking bird. Maybe wrong season or weather for gulls. At home again, a piss poor shot of two birds in the air. I give up. Posting these in the middle of the night because I fell asleep and woke up with none of the pictures uploaded as I had intended.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
776% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@jnr one of three responses to your challenge. Thanks.
April 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise