From the hip #1 by mcsiegle
Photo 2909

From the hip #1

Laura’s challenge to me was to try “shooting from the hip/waist” I managed to get a few interesting ones downtown on Siunday afternoon. Definite learning curve—my first ones had a lot of the pavement.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@la_photographic A response to your challenge. Thanks—it was an interesting experience. Earlier this week, attempts on campus and at the cemetery with the iPhone were mostly rubbish.
August 1st, 2022  
