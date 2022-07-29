Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2909
From the hip #1
Laura’s challenge to me was to try “shooting from the hip/waist” I managed to get a few interesting ones downtown on Siunday afternoon. Definite learning curve—my first ones had a lot of the pavement.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
3905
photos
115
followers
116
following
797% complete
View this month »
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
31st July 2022 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-521
Mary Siegle
ace
@la_photographic
A response to your challenge. Thanks—it was an interesting experience. Earlier this week, attempts on campus and at the cemetery with the iPhone were mostly rubbish.
August 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close