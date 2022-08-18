18 Aug 2022

Filling in this spot on August 18th I had left empty for a good week and 1/2 -- Not sure what I had the energy to try for "Create Movement." Earlier this morning, in response to a comment on another photo, I speculated I might reach into my archives for an appropriate pic. But, after I'd said that, I found I was game to try, within the confines of the limited amount of time I was willing to spend to fill in the last piece of the Make 30 month,



Making a fist is the best you're going to get--movement-wise. And, with that, I'm done with the 30 pictures I had to make for August. I'll post a calendar view on the 31st--just because I can.