Flower I don't know the name of... by mcsiegle
Flower I don't know the name of...

...but who cares. It's pretty and I think it fits the Make 30 prompt for this day--create depth. Going back to August 5th for this one. It was taken at the same time as
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Mary Siegle

October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Wyomingsister
It is pretty and I believe it's a zinnia! Good photo!
August 21st, 2022  
katy ace
I had the same thought as @wyomingsis Beautiful detail and shallow DOF, Mary
August 21st, 2022  
