Red

I said at the beginning of the month that I would take all the photos for the make30 month of prompts with the camera (as opposed to my phone). So far, I've kept to that -- not posting ones taken with the phone in my main 365 album--my intention being to get to know my camera better and force myself to use it more. This and the one I'm posting to the 22nd were NOT taken with the phone, but also not with my DSLR. I took them with a new Canon point and shoot camera I just bought, as I really wanted something that I could carry around with me besides the iPhone 6. We shall see if it was a good purchase, or if I should have just saved my money for a new iPhone... The prompt for this day is "Mono."