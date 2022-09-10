Previous
Very Nice! by mcsiegle
Photo 2949

Very Nice!

I went to the farmers market, and as I was starting to leave I saw this classic car. I only took a couple of quick pictures because it was about to rain.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
Susan Wakely ace
Nice looking car.
September 11th, 2022  
