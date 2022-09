Konza Prairie

I went out to the Konza Prairie for my get pushed challenge to do wide angle landscape showing composition but not busy. I don’t have a wide angle lens, so I’m making do with a panorama, taken with my iPhone which was the only camera I had with me that has that function. Neither my Canon DSLR or the new little Canon P & S do that. I did take shots with the DSLR that I may try to stitch together sometime, but didn’t have time to fiddle with it today.