Outside the MAC on Saturday afternoon

We had rehearsal time set for the staged reading Frank is directing. But some wires got crossed (communication-wise) and of the five readers, only Frank and I and one other woman were there approximately when Frank had intended to start. We managed to reach the one other person we expected at that time—he thought we had switched from Saturday to Sunday instead of both. We agreed to cancel Saturday, but couldn’t reach the fifth who couldn’t be there until a bit later. I told Frank to go on home and I’d hang out outside the MAC to catch him if he hadn’t already gotten the message that it was canceled. It was so nice sitting in a chair under the overhang with a gentle breeze coming through. Very tranquil. (My get pushed challenge was Tranquility)
I hated to get up and leave when Frank called to say he’d reached Hal. It was a pleasant few blocks walk home though.
23rd October 2022

katy ace
I love the sense of relaxation this image conveys
October 24th, 2022  
