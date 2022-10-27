Sign up
Photo 2980
Vine (Dead)
A large mass of a vine that had invaded a tree near church. It had been severed at the base so it was dead, but still hanging up there. I’ve included an inset closeup of an impressive corkscrew bit.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
bkb in the city
Very interesting
October 28th, 2022
