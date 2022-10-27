Previous
Vine (Dead) by mcsiegle
Photo 2980

Vine (Dead)

A large mass of a vine that had invaded a tree near church. It had been severed at the base so it was dead, but still hanging up there. I’ve included an inset closeup of an impressive corkscrew bit.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Mary Siegle

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very interesting
October 28th, 2022  
