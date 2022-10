Jill @jillbrowning challenged me to photograph nature from an unusual or unexpected view. I went out the window in Dan’s room onto the large flat roof over the addition to our house on two sides and took photos of the small branches that are overhanging the electric line (should get those trimmed) and the rain gutter filled with leaves (should clear those out). Posting three shots. Since “nature” includes leaves, this photo should qualify for the challenge.