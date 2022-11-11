Previous
Next
At Hy Vee by mcsiegle
Photo 2995

At Hy Vee

Taken while Dan and I were waiting to see if the young woman could help us with the gift card that wasn’t working. Posting here because I’ve got nothing else for my get pushed challenge of reflection or shadow.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
820% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@salza here’s a reply to the challenge you gave me.
November 14th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Some days are like that. Yeah they are. I hope you guys got everything worked out.
November 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise