That’s…what poinsettias do—isn’t it?

Drop their petals slowly but steadily until they are naked on Christmas Day?

Wanting to return this one to the earth, I opened the screen door to the overcast drizzly back yard and threw it out. It didn’t make it as far as the earth, landing instead alone on the sidewalk, where it lay, gaudy against the gray, begging me to at least take its picture.

I obliged.