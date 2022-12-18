Sign up
Photo 3027
Same day, different time, different place
Same windshield but the pattern of the raindrops and scenery outside on this gray day were different than the evening shots I posted a week and a half back.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
Tags
sixws-135
