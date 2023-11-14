Previous
In the glass recycling bin by mcsiegle
Photo 3285

In the glass recycling bin

At the recycling center
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
900% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise