Nut times Nine by mcsiegle
My Thursday pig-rolling friends already know I have been struggling with a bolt that has a nut that is refusing to budge. And the nut is in an awkward place. I'll continue to squirt it with WD-40 and/or the PB Blaster I bought in hopes of an improvement on the results I was getting with the WD-40. Perhaps eventually it will let go and I can finish taking the #$%@ chair apart.

Ah, well! I decided I could at least play with the picture I took of the nut. The center is the original with only cropping and minor tweaking of exposure. The others are all from the phone app Hyperspektiv. Here, for your visual delight, is the Nut times Nine. 🤣
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Mary Siegle

