Festive ceiling at the mall by mcsiegle
Photo 3302

Festive ceiling at the mall

Filling in one of the two empty dates at the beginning of this month. This is a representational look at the ceiling—to the 12/09 date, I posted a bokeh version of a small part of the ceiling decorations.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
Issi Bannerman
Nice view looking up!
December 13th, 2023  
