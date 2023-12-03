Kali challenged me to have a go at the artist challenge.I looked at several of the videos that Eva Polak had on her YouTube channel on impressionist photography and decided to try something inspired by her "Urban Impressions" video. Of course, I didn't get out with my camera until this evening and couldn't sort through them and post until after our family "Movie Night" so here I am a few minutes after midnight posting one of the shots I took. I'll post others for the artist challenge, but in the meantime, here's one for the get pushed challenge.