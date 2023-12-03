Previous
The Mall by mcsiegle
The Mall

Kali challenged me to have a go at the artist challenge.
I looked at several of the videos that Eva Polak had on her YouTube channel on impressionist photography and decided to try something inspired by her "Urban Impressions" video. Of course, I didn't get out with my camera until this evening and couldn't sort through them and post until after our family "Movie Night" so here I am a few minutes after midnight posting one of the shots I took. I'll post others for the artist challenge, but in the meantime, here's one for the get pushed challenge.
Mary Siegle

October 2023
Mary Siegle ace
@kali66 Thanks for this challenge. I find her work very interesting and may explore it further.
December 4th, 2023  
kali ace
that's great that you found it interesting looking at her work and techniques. I am afraid i was a bit out of sorts this week and ddnt come up with an odd couple photo in time.
December 4th, 2023  
