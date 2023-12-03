Kali challenged me to have a go at the artist challenge. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48642/artist-challenge-eva-polak
I looked at several of the videos that Eva Polak had on her YouTube channel on impressionist photography and decided to try something inspired by her "Urban Impressions" video. Of course, I didn't get out with my camera until this evening and couldn't sort through them and post until after our family "Movie Night" so here I am a few minutes after midnight posting one of the shots I took. I'll post others for the artist challenge, but in the meantime, here's one for the get pushed challenge.