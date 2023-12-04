Sign up
Photo 3303
It's Christmas at the Mall
For the current artist challenge -- inspired by Eva Polak's Impressionist photography.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
4
1
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4476
photos
108
followers
111
following
904% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
3rd December 2023 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-polak
Mary Siegle
ace
@kali66
Well, now I'm done with today's (Monday's) posting and I can go to bed. 🤣 PS...looks like I don't have anything posted to Dec 1 or 2 -- tomorrow I'll fill those spots--possibly with more from the mall.
December 4th, 2023
kali
ace
thats very festive, well done taking these in a public place
December 4th, 2023
Annie D
ace
gorgeous festive bokeh :)
December 4th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is fabulous. I absolutely love it.
December 4th, 2023
