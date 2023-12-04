Previous
It's Christmas at the Mall by mcsiegle
Photo 3303

It's Christmas at the Mall

For the current artist challenge -- inspired by Eva Polak's Impressionist photography.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Mary Siegle

@kali66 Well, now I'm done with today's (Monday's) posting and I can go to bed. 🤣 PS...looks like I don't have anything posted to Dec 1 or 2 -- tomorrow I'll fill those spots--possibly with more from the mall.
December 4th, 2023  
kali ace
thats very festive, well done taking these in a public place
December 4th, 2023  
Annie D ace
gorgeous festive bokeh :)
December 4th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is fabulous. I absolutely love it.
December 4th, 2023  
