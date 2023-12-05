Previous
Cinderella has gone to the ball by mcsiegle
Cinderella has gone to the ball

…and nothing will turn back into rags or pumpkins or mice at midnight. The Thursday pig-rolling group discussion on mail boxes, mail slots etc, and collective decision to post pictures of ours, was a mortifying reminder that for years I had been planning to move my mailbox out of the weather and hang it just inside the open porch rather than hanging crookedly from one screw on the front of the house. It had probably been nearly a year since I started to paint it and not finished. So after posting my shot of the poor thing, I took that as a kick in the rear to finally finish the small project.
@grammyn @randystreat @wakelys @summerfield @30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks for the motivation.
December 5th, 2023  
