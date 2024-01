Annenberg Park

I volunteered to help with a run held on New Year’s Day in this park. It was cold, but beautiful and sunny, and all I had to do was stand with another volunteer and make sure that the people running 1 mile went one way, and the people doing 5K and 10K went the other way and then pointed them back to the beginning spot when they came around to finish. There were a lot of geese around this pond.