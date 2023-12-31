Sign up
Previous
Photo 3325
Get Pushed - High Key
Laura
@la_photographic
challenged me to high key.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4498
photos
107
followers
111
following
910% complete
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS
Taken
31st December 2023 5:16pm
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-595
Mary Siegle
ace
@la_photographic
Here’s my response to the challenge.
January 1st, 2024
