Nativity

The Nativity scene at my church--seen over time:

1. Before the birth, just animals (I'm assuming the little donkey wasn't the one that accompanied Mary and Joseph -- since they aren't there yet.

2. The holy family has arrived and the babe is in the manger.

3. The Magi have arrived (well, one wise man at least -- for the last several years I have noticed that there is only one. I don't know, or can't remember, whether there were two others and they were broken or stolen or the parish could only afford one to begin with. (Those things are EXPENSIVE!) My small Nativity scene at home on top of the piano has featured eight Wise Men for the last three years. I'd loan a couple to the parish if the difference in size wasn't so extreme.