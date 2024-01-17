Sign up
Previous
Photo 3337
After the Magi
Taken last Sunday (1/14) Everyone is gone except the angel. Just straw and snow in the stable.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4511
photos
107
followers
111
following
914% complete
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
Views
3
365
iPhone 12
14th January 2024 7:53am
View Info
View All
Public
View
nativity
,
stable
