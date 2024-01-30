Sign up
Photo 3349
at the Rec Center
The university Rec Center.
For the current minimal challenge with theme of "architecture"
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4524
photos
107
followers
111
following
917% complete
View this month »
3343
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
29th January 2024 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
k-state
,
ksu
,
minimal-45
