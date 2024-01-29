Previous
Another trip to the public library by mcsiegle
Another trip to the public library

For the current minimal challenge with theme of "architecture"

This is at the top of an elaborate metal construct that covers an entryway wall around the door into the main portion of the library.
29th January 2024

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
Mary Siegle
