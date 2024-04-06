Sign up
Photo 3395
Pearl After the Bath
One of my sister's dogs.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
7th April 2024 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Annie D
ace
gorgeous frizzly curls :)
April 9th, 2024
Mary Siegle
ace
@annied
Thanks, Annie. She was still wet and was rolling around on her bed and shaking her head vigorously to get dry.
April 9th, 2024
