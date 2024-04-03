Previous
Blue Hour # 2 by mcsiegle
Photo 3394

Blue Hour # 2

Taken on the way home after our club meeting Wednesday evening. Laura @la_photographic challenged me to photograph in the blue hour
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
929% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@la_photographic Here’s another photo for the challenge you gave me.
April 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise