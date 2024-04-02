Previous
Blue hour # 1 by mcsiegle
Blue hour # 1

Laura @la_photographic challenged me to photograph in the blue hour. This was taken outside a club member’s house after our meeting Wednesday evening.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Mary Siegle
@la_photographic Here’s one I took on Wednesday. I hope you like it.
April 8th, 2024  
