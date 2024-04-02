Sign up
Photo 3393
Blue hour # 1
Laura
@la_photographic
challenged me to photograph in the blue hour. This was taken outside a club member’s house after our meeting Wednesday evening.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4609
photos
110
followers
109
following
929% complete
View this month »
3387
3388
3389
3390
3391
3392
3393
3394
Latest from all albums
3390
509
3391
510
3392
511
3393
3394
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
3rd April 2024 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-609
Mary Siegle
ace
@la_photographic
Here’s one I took on Wednesday. I hope you like it.
April 8th, 2024
