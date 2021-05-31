Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
265 / 365
H&H 31
The root end of a big tree upended in an overnight storm. In the background you can see another on the corner across the street.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
3444
photos
115
followers
120
following
72% complete
View this month »
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
Latest from all albums
259
260
261
262
263
264
2575
265
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Theme Months
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
30th May 2021 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
roots
,
mayhalf21
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close