30

Last month I thought about what I should photograph for April’s 30 shots challenge, but hadn’t come up with anything, and by the time I left home on the 4th for Ohio, where I was planning to visit my sister, I had totally forgot about that. I didn’t remember until the seventh. Darn! I didn’t bring any pigs, dinosaurs, or any other small companion. As it happens, I did bring a bag of Dove chocolates that Frank had given me for Easter, and when I counted them, there were exactly 30 left! So, I present to you the chocolates in all their purple glory! Please accept my apology for posting all 7 at once to catch up.