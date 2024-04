30 - 1 = 29

So… You can read what I posted on the first for further explanation. Dan and I are at my sister Barb‘s house in Ohio. You can see her in the background of this photo. I tried to corral the Dove chocolates, who are posing for my April 30 shots project, into this nice goblet of Barb’s. But one refused to go in. I decided to let it go. I don’t have the patience right now to work with sullen, uncooperative models.