27 - 1 = 26 by mcsiegle
27 - 1 = 26

O.K. This made me mad!

27 is my favorite number. It’s 3 x 9 (three to the third power) — just a very lovely number. I really wanted a nice orderly picture. I had them arrayed in front of the pictures of me and my siblings as babies. (I’m the eldest — furthest to the left, next is my sister Barb, brother John, and brother Pat. Mom kept them on her bedside stand, and when she died, we decided we’d like to keep them together, and Barbara took charge with them. The needlepoint was done by a friend of the family. I’m “Cathy” ( Mary Catherine—my parents, siblings, cousins etc call me Cathy)

Telling you that has calmed me down, but when that one chocolate said he was too tired and preferred to take a nap, I admit I said some rather intemperate things that I probably shouldn’t have. I was so peeved that I took the shot and then angrily swept the rest of the chocolates over to the other side of the bureau for the next photo needed to catch up on the April 30 shots project.
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely story and beautiful story-telling image. The baby photos are a delight, and the image in the mirror also adds to the scene.
April 8th, 2024  
