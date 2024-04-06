Previous
26 - 1 = 25 by mcsiegle
26 - 1 = 25

Here you see the remaining chocolates next to a wedding picture of your mom and dad. The little frame has pictures of mom’s mother, father, and in the middle her and her sister. The bureau they are standing on, the bed and the desk we used on Friday were all from my mother. It’s nice to see this furniture in my sister’s house and know that it’s still serving our family nicely—brings back good memories.

I was not surprised to see that I was losing another of the Dove chocolates. That’s life, I guess.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Mary Siegle

Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely glimpse into this room, and a beautiful wedding-day image of your mom and dad.
April 8th, 2024  
