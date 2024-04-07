25 - 1 = 24

Yes, another chocolate getting squirrely and leaving the flock to fool around rather than pose nicely. As long as I’ve been telling you about family ‘treasures’ in my sister’s house, here’s another.

The small wooden bowl was made by my dad, and it’s topped by a door knob that came out of the house, owned by my mother‘s grandmother. There were enough of these door knobs that my mother inherited, that he made bowls of various shapes for each of us four—me and my siblings, and one for him and mom that we gave to a cousin after our mother died.



Again, sincere, apologies for posting all seven of these at once, in order to catch up! If you’re confused by this, look at April 1st.

