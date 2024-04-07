Previous
25 - 1 = 24 by mcsiegle
Photo 518

25 - 1 = 24

Yes, another chocolate getting squirrely and leaving the flock to fool around rather than pose nicely. As long as I’ve been telling you about family ‘treasures’ in my sister’s house, here’s another.
The small wooden bowl was made by my dad, and it’s topped by a door knob that came out of the house, owned by my mother‘s grandmother. There were enough of these door knobs that my mother inherited, that he made bowls of various shapes for each of us four—me and my siblings, and one for him and mom that we gave to a cousin after our mother died.

Again, sincere, apologies for posting all seven of these at once, in order to catch up! If you’re confused by this, look at April 1st.
Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Issi Bannerman
What a fabulous wooden bowl, made by your dad. So special. I love how ingenious people were then. It wasn't about 'recycling' either. Most likely about ability and necessity! I have several things around our house made by my dad or my grandfather. One of my favourites is a table lamp made by my dad from part of a sideboard.
April 8th, 2024  
