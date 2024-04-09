21 - 1 = 20

I thought this April modeling project would be interesting and maybe even enjoyable to these chocolates. I’ve tried to make it an enriching experience by introducing the bits of family history. But by this time I’ve come to almost expect to lose at least one every single time I get them together. I guess the fact that this glass vessel had once belonged to my great-great-grandmother, Priscilla Hartshorn Jones Montgomery, was not sufficiently enthralling to hold their attention for long. The black sheep (like the white one on the lower shelf) was more interesting and one headed that direction before I even took the shot. Good thing I hadn’t prepared a lecture on who her spouse, offspring, and parents were etc etc!